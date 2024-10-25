LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 723,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,645. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

