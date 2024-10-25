Lufax (NYSE:LU) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $3.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 36,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,269. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.85. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

