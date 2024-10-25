MA Private Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 41,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

