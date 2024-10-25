MA Private Wealth Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

