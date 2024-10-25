MA Private Wealth Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 5.1% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 383,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. 111,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,265. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

