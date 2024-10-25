Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,531.45

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $184,531.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,088.09 or 1.00015837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00063923 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000311 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $181,654.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

