Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 20,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 524,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.