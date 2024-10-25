MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10, RTT News reports. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 4.9 %

MMYT traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 605,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,849. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $110.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

