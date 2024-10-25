Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $304.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $263.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $273.49 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $307.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

