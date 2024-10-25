Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,259. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

