Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Masimo stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

