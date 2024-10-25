Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHW traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.61. 270,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,510. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

