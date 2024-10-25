Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys 345 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,434.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 312,958 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $947.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

