Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

