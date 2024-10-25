Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.22. Approximately 25,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 105,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
