Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 35,075 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.73. 1,829,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.42 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.89.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

