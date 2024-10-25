Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $11.52 on Friday, hitting $766.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,944. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $703.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

