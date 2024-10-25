Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 545,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,021,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Performance
NGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. 48,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.