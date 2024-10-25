Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 357 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 197,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

