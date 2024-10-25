Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 1.4% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.