Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $4,370,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000.

RDVY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

