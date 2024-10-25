Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares.

Metal Tiger Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a PE ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

