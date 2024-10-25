Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases C$15,270.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,270.00.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 18th, Lawrence Roulston bought 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.93 per share, with a total value of C$24,650.00.
  • On Friday, October 4th, Lawrence Roulston bought 1,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,592.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE:MTA opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

