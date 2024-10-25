Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases C$15,270.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,270.00.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Lawrence Roulston bought 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.93 per share, with a total value of C$24,650.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Lawrence Roulston bought 1,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,592.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE:MTA opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

