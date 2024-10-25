MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $222.85 and last traded at $220.87. Approximately 4,815,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,328,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

