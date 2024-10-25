MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.44 and last traded at $242.77. 7,703,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,379,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.90 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

