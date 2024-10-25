Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Microvast Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MVSTW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,269. Microvast has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

