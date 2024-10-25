Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Mind Gym Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.79 million, a PE ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 1.11.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

