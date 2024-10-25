Mizuho Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $173.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $162.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,939. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.51, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $154.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

