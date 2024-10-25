Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

