Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $263.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

