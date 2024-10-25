Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $706,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 423,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 819,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,875,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

