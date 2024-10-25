Moonriver Price Reaches $10.01 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00014792 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $92.17 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,582,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,205,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

