Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $167.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

