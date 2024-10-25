Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.95 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 772.92 ($10.04). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.97), with a volume of 44,439 shares.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 710.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 819.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.34 million, a PE ratio of 3,985.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mortgage Advice Bureau
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.