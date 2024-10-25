Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.95 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 772.92 ($10.04). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.97), with a volume of 44,439 shares.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 710.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 819.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.34 million, a PE ratio of 3,985.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In related news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.53) per share, with a total value of £301.92 ($392.00). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £2,121.92 ($2,755.02). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.53) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($392.00). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,256. Corporate insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

