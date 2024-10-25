Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,440 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

