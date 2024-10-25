Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 113.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Shares of IBM opened at $218.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $136.33 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

