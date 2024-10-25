Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

