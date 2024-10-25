Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 29th

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

Movano Price Performance

Movano stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Movano has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Movano in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movano by 113.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Movano by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Movano by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

