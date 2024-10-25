Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.4 %

COOP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 577,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.