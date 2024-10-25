Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Vitesse Energy makes up 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,041.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

