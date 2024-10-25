Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,006,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 167,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,990,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,970,000 after acquiring an additional 446,340 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

