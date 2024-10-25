Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,634,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,794 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,639,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diversified Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $11.66 on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

