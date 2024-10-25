Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,884,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.