Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ARQ in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARQ during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQ Price Performance

ARQ stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Arq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARQ

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,658. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

