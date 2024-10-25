Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV opened at $36.91 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

