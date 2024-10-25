Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 513,647 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 405,179 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 327,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

