Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average is $273.53.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

