Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

