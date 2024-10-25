Myers Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 115,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,655. The stock has a market cap of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

