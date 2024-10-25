MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 204,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 142,805 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.18.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.