MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 204,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 142,805 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.12.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
